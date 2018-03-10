Alexa Bliss Explains How William Regal Helped Her Get Inspiration for Her Character, Discusses How She Used to be Very Shy and Uncomfortable on Playing a Character on TV

– The Detroit News recently interviewed WWE Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss, who discussed what inspired her on-air character. Below are some highlights.

Alexa Bliss on how she became comfortable with her on-air character: “Before I was portraying the character Alexa Bliss, I was very shy, very uncomfortable with playing a bad guy or showing any emotion, really. Now when I’m in the ring or doing a speaking segment, I get so wrapped up in the character that I don’t even notice I’m doing it. It’s a natural feeling for me.”

Alexa Bliss on getting suggestions from William Regal: “He would sit and watch people in airports and out in public and he would study their mannerisms, and he’d say if they bothered him, chances are they’d bother other people. I saw how other people were looking at this child, screaming his head off, kicking and screaming in the store, and the poor mother was just mortified and trying to get her son to stop. I was like, ‘that’s gold. I’m using that.’”

Bliss on the separation between her real life and her character being similar to a scene in My Week With Marilyn: “Marilyn (Michelle Williams) is very shy and quiet and unsure of herself, but there’s a scene where she’s walking down the stairs and she turns to (Eddie Redmayne’s character) and says, ‘do you want to see me be her?’ And then she switches into Marilyn mode. I was like oh my gosh, that’s exactly how I feel. ‘Do you want to see me be her.’ If you could put it into words, that would be it.”