Alexa Bliss Invited On Stage During Bowling For Soup Concert
June 22, 2019
Alexa Bliss revealed today on Instagram that she attended the concert of her favorite band Bowling for Soup and she was actually invited on stage. They also dedicated one of their songs to her during the concert.
In the comments of her post, lead singer Jaret Reddick wrote: “So glad you made it out!! See you in Texas!”
When the greatest female wrestler of all time comes to see the greatest band of all time! Thanks for fielding all the questions @alexa_bliss_wwe_ !! You’re the best! _ _ #wrestler #wwe #wweraw #wwedivas #wwesmackdown #alexabliss #bowlingforsoup #jaretreddick #hoborlando #girlallthebadguyswant
