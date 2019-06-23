wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Invited On Stage During Bowling For Soup Concert

June 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss revealed today on Instagram that she attended the concert of her favorite band Bowling for Soup and she was actually invited on stage. They also dedicated one of their songs to her during the concert.

In the comments of her post, lead singer Jaret Reddick wrote: “So glad you made it out!! See you in Texas!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading