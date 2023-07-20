Alexa Bliss Isn’t Sure If She’ll Return to WWE Right Away After Giving Birth

In an interview with The Messenger, Alexa Bliss spoke about her pregnancy and said she wasn’t sure about returning to WWE right after she gives birth. Her baby is due in December, which she announced back in May. Here are highlights:

On the changes from being pregnant: “I mostly just complain to Ryan. And Ryan complains with me, I’ll jokingly be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this doesn’t fit anymore!’ He’s been so great and understanding with everything and all my hormone changes and my body changes and it is tough.”

On taking pregnancy photos: “I’m so awkward when it comes to photos. I remember WWE, a long time ago, used to book all of us on photo shoots, and I was always so awkward. And now I don’t get booked on any of them — and it is the best thing ever. So I just don’t think that that’s something I’m going to do. Maybe, like, a cute pregnancy shoot with Ryan, but not like a boudoir. Because I’m not going to lie right now, I feel everything but sexy.”

On a return to WWE: “Time away is always a good thing. When it comes to WWE, time away and reinventing a character and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say, ‘Time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you.’ When you’re being seen on WWE three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going. And I’ve already been probably six or seven different versions of myself. And each time it’s done well with merchandise sales, with bookings and all that stuff. So I don’t really like to go backwards with my work. I always like to go forward. I probably won’t bounce back as fast as I hope. I’m going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I’ll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work.”