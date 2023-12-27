wrestling / News

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Shares Christmas Photo Of Her Family, A Holiday Photo With Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae, NXT Highlights

December 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Instagram, Alexa Bliss shared a photo of herself, husband Ryan Cabrera and their newborn daughter.

– Meanwhile on Twitter, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae shared a Christmas photo of their family.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:

