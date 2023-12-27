wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Shares Christmas Photo Of Her Family, A Holiday Photo With Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae, NXT Highlights
– In a post on Instagram, Alexa Bliss shared a photo of herself, husband Ryan Cabrera and their newborn daughter.
– Meanwhile on Twitter, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae shared a Christmas photo of their family.
Merry Christmas from The Wrestlings! 🎄🎅🤶🎁
(Someone may or may not have fallen asleep under the tree before this photo was taken. It obviously wasn't Pawdme'!) pic.twitter.com/84F5XOTlUr
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 25, 2023
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:
