WWE News: Alexa Bliss Shares Christmas Photo Of Her Family, A Holiday Photo With Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae, NXT Highlights

– In a post on Instagram, Alexa Bliss shared a photo of herself, husband Ryan Cabrera and their newborn daughter.

– Meanwhile on Twitter, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae shared a Christmas photo of their family.

Merry Christmas from The Wrestlings! 🎄🎅🤶🎁 (Someone may or may not have fallen asleep under the tree before this photo was taken. It obviously wasn't Pawdme'!) pic.twitter.com/84F5XOTlUr — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 25, 2023

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT: