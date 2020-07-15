wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Joins Cameo Service
– Alexa Bliss is the latest WWE star to join Cameo. Bliss posted to Twitter to note that she’s joined the service, which allows fans to get a personalized video shout-out from celebrities. Bliss provided the link to her Cameo profile, which lists her price at $399, and noted that fans who ask for an appearance by her pig Larry-Steve would get it.
Bliss joins a list of WWE stars and alumns on Cameo that include Roman Reigns and Ryback ($250), Ric Flair ($500), Rey Mysterio and Bret Hart ($150), Jake Roberts ($140), Big E. ($125), and Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy, and DDP ($100).
I’m on cameo y’all ! https://t.co/os5nTLz2vf pic.twitter.com/tlmU9VAOyK
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 15, 2020
If you want larry you’ll get Larry 😂 https://t.co/A3MOZRgiGK
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 15, 2020
