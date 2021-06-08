Alexa Bliss & Lilly Get Revenge On Shayna Baszler After WWE Raw Confrontation (Clip)

Shayna Baszler got her licks in during her confrontation with Alexa Bliss & Lilly on Raw, but it was the demonic duo that had the last laugh. Monday night’s episode of Raw had Baszler confront Bliss and her doll friend in the main event segment. Baszler provoked Bliss during the segment by insulting Lilly, prompting Bliss to attack her. Baszler got the advantage on Bliss and then made sure Bliss was watching as she stomped Lilly in the head. However, things quickly turned around s Baszler was surrounded by pyro and ran to the back, where she was tormented with poltergeist-like throwing of objects until she ended up in a room where it was revealed Lilly was in there with her.

You can see a clip from the segment below: