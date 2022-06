Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan Qualify For Women’s Money In The Bank Match On Raw

Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan are headed to WWE Money in the Bank after winning qualifying matches on this week’s Raw. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Bliss and Morgan team up to face Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H., with Bliss pinning Nikki for the win.

The two join Lacey Evans as women who have qualified for the match on the July 2nd PPV. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after Raw.