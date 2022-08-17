Alexa Bliss Is Looking Forward To Teaming With Bianca Belair, But Still Wants Belair’s Title

Alexa Bliss is excited about her match alongside Bianca Belair and Asuka at Clash at the Castle, but she’s still looking to take the title off Belair at some point. Bliss, Belair, and Asuka are set to team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at the September 3rd PPV, and Bliss recently talked about the match and more on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On wanting to challenge for Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship: “It’s gonna be great tagging with Bianca, but I still have the goal of being [at] the top of the women’s division again. It’s been a long time, it’s been about four years since I’ve held a singles championship for the women’s division, and I look forward to changing that as soon as I can, whether that’s against Bianca or anyone else on the roster. But right now, we’re all tagging together and seeing how that goes at Clash, and then after that, it’s every woman for themselves.”

On Belair’s run as champion: “I think she’s done great as a champion. It’s not only just how dominant she is, it’s how dominant her opponents are against her. Anyone she faces, she brings out their strengths as well and exposes their weaknesses and wins with her strength and her talent. I think that’s really important for a champion to also highlight your opponent, as well as show why you’re the better competitor, and that’s why you’re champion. But we’ll see. Her days are numbered after Clash.”