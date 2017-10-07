wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Would Love To Cross Over Into Movies
In an interview with Hollywood Life, Alexa Bliss revealed that she would love to cross over into movies and acting work. She also spoke about Nikki Bella and more. Here are highlights:
On if she would get into movies: “Absolutely! I would love to, at some point, cross over [to movies] and bring a mix of WWE fans and mainstream fans together. Merge the worlds together. I would love do something like that – or have my own little talk show on the WWE Network! I would love to test the waters and see what happens.”
On Bradley Cooper as Vince McMahon rumors: “I would love to work with Bradley Cooper, just to say that I worked with him. [Laughs] I am a big fan. He has to get that walk down! That’s all I got to say. Nobody cam mimic the Vince McMahon walk, so he’s going to have to work at it.”
On Nikki Bella: “I am so excited for Nikki. She is an amazing woman. She is so great for women. To come back from a neck injury and to be on Dancing With The Stars, to be on Total Divas and to be on Total Bellas – she is such an icon. She is the nicest person you’ll ever meet, so I am so excited for her and I wish nothing but the best. She is the one person who deserves it the most.”