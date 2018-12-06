Alexa Bliss May Not Return to Ring Until Royal Rumble

– A new report suggests that Alexa Bliss may not return until the 2019 Royal Rumble. Wrestling Observer Live notes that there has been discussion about Bliss staying in a non-action role until the Rumble, which is in late January. This information has not been confirmed though, and (as usual) could change depending on plans.

Bliss has been training in a special ring at the WWE Performance Center that lessens the impact of bumps, according to the show. She has been out of in-ring action due to concussion issues, and has been serving as the overseer of the Raw women’s division in an authority figure role in the meantime. Mark Henry said on this week’s Busted Open Radio that Bliss is cleared to return.