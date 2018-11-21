WWE News: Alexa Bliss May Take Over as Raw GM After TLC, Mixed Match Challenge Highlights

– According to Mike Johnson on PWInsider Elite (via Ringside news), Alexa Bliss has been out of action due to injury (reportedly concussion) issues since before the Evolution PPV. Word is that while she could eventually return to the ring, she may take over as Raw GM following the TLC PPV…

“The impression that I have is that she went through some medical testing while she was in Los Angeles and that there was no clearcut indication that she was returning to the ring anytime soon. It doesn’t mean that it’s not going to happen. That’s to the best of my knowledge it’s not a Paige situation where she’s been permanently sat out, but it did seem like, ‘Ok in two weeks you’re going to be good to go, or in three weeks you’re going to be good to go. It’s still very much up in the air. They’ll probably still keep testing her. There was some expectation backstage at Raw that when they come out of TLC Alexa Bliss will probably end up the General Manager of Raw which makes sense when you think about it but given how they change ideas so quickly I don’t know that definitely 100% the plan.”

