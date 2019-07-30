wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Says She Had a Medical Miracle on Raw, Natalya Teases Submission Match Challenge to Becky Lynch
July 30, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE shared video of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross backstage after their matches with Becky Lynch. In the video, which you can see below, Bliss continues to assert that she had an injury and said that she had a “medical miracle” that she was able to recover so quickly:
– Also appearing in a backstage video was Natalya, who said she was pondering challenging Becky Lynch to a submission match, but wasn’t going to do so because she doesn’t think Lynch would accept:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Rumors of WCW Losing Money Every Day in 1989, If He Was Concerned About the Company Going Out of Business
- Bruce Prichard On Getting Mobbed By Fans While Trying To Film An Interview With Hulk Hogan In The 80s
- Lodi Recalls Sneaking Risque Signs Past WCW Management, Coming Up With Controversial Content
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Which Wrestlers Smoked the Most Pot Now and Back in the Day