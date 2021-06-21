wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Plays Mind Games, Gets Win At WWE Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)

June 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hell in a Cell Alexa Bliss Shayna Baszler

Alexa Bliss went full mind control on Nia Jax in the midst of picking up a win at WWE Hell in a Cell. Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler in the match, which saw the Twisted One take control of Jax and use her to slap Reginald. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hell in a Cell, Jeremy Thomas

