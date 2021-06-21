wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Plays Mind Games, Gets Win At WWE Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)
Alexa Bliss went full mind control on Nia Jax in the midst of picking up a win at WWE Hell in a Cell. Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler in the match, which saw the Twisted One take control of Jax and use her to slap Reginald. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Our live, ongoing coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell is here.
There's no telling what can happen next when @AlexaBliss_WWE finally goes one-on-one with @QoSBaszler…
Stream #HIAC LIVE on @peacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/bxrJZeU4gL pic.twitter.com/GjQeVg3uM1
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 21, 2021
The backup has arrived.#HIAC @QoSBaszler @NiaJaxWWE @ReginaldWWE pic.twitter.com/rcTrkIMkb9
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
👋 👋 👋#HIAC @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/ONgqTXIc85
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
What is even happening?#HIAC @QoSBaszler @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/zKXA44ZGxN
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
There's nobody more vicious.#HIAC @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/Tx5CFT8HKo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
There's nobody more wicked.#HIAC @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/AOVNUksi3b
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
.@AlexaBliss_WWE seems to be feeding off of the punishment @QoSBaszler is dishing out! 👀#HIAC
▶️ https://t.co/FbUcU7Qoz2 pic.twitter.com/v21oy9v3zy
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
Mind game princess.@AlexaBliss_WWE DEFEATS @QoSBaszler in more ways than one at #HIAC… pic.twitter.com/htUmyvNabv
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
She somehow got @NiaJaxWWE to hit @ReginaldWWE, and she somehow got the WIN over @QoSBaszler. #HIAC @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/DTWa59dQ3b
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
