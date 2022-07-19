Alexa Bliss Addresses Money in the Bank Match Mishaps: ‘We’re All Safe’

Alexa Bliss recently weighed in on the criticism that the women’s Money in the Bank match had for its mishaps. Bliss, who was part of the match alongside Liv Morgan, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Asuka, spoke with Metro and was asked about the criticisms that the match earned for some botches.

“Everyone felt good, we’re all safe – which is what’s important,” Bliss said. “It was a chaotic day from start to finish. We all got through it, we all had fun. We were all really happy for Liv – it’s her time, it’s long overdue.”

Morgan won the Money in the Bank match and went on to cash in her shot that night against Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Morgan will defend the championship against Rousey at WWE Summerslam later this month.