wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss & Naomi React to Negative Chants During Women’s Match
July 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss and Naomi took to Twitter to react to the negative reaction from the ground for the Fatal Four-Way Elimination match. The two were part of the match along with Natalya and Carmella, which saw Natalya win a shot at Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.
The match ran overlong in the minds of several fans, and there were chants of “this is awful!” and “boring” during the bout. In response, the two posted:
Just Disrespectful.
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 16, 2019
🥴
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Zooms In On Lacey Evans’ Backside During Extreme Rules
- Over 35 Former Talents Possible For RAW Reunion Next Week, The Rock Not Rumored To Appear
- Tony Khan on AEW Picking Up Where WCW Left Off, PPV Plans Following TNT Debut, His Thoughts on Authority Figures
- Jim Ross On Why He Won’t Mention WWE on Air in AEW, Says WWE Should Do The Same with AEW