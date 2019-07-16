Alexa Bliss & Naomi React to Negative Chants During Women’s Match

– Alexa Bliss and Naomi took to Twitter to react to the negative reaction from the ground for the Fatal Four-Way Elimination match. The two were part of the match along with Natalya and Carmella, which saw Natalya win a shot at Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

The match ran overlong in the minds of several fans, and there were chants of “this is awful!” and “boring” during the bout. In response, the two posted:

Just Disrespectful. — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 16, 2019