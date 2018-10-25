Alexa Bliss & Natalya Talk WWE in Saudi Arabia & Hoping to Perform There

Alexa Bliss & Natalya recently spoke with TampaBay.com (via Wrestling Inc) about WWE returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel and their hope of performing there…

Natalya on Women Getting to Perform in Saudi Arabia: “You’re not going to change a culture overnight. I think WWE is taking such positive steps in doing positive things over in Saudi Arabia,” Natalya said. “One day, I believe that we will be over there.”

Alexa Bliss on Women Getting to Perform in Saudi Arabia: “I don’t feel like it’s out of reach,” Bliss said. “Who knows? I don’t think it’s ever not a possibility.”

Bliss on Wrestling Sasha Banks in the United Arab Emirates Last Year: “The welcome was so warm,” Bliss said of wrestling in the UAE. “They were up-to-date with women’s story lines. There were little girls crying in happiness. It was just so cool because we got to have that moment with them.”