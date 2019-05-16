Alexa Bliss Not Medically Cleared To Compete At Money in the Bank

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss has not been medically cleared to compete at Money in the Bank this Sunday and as a result has been pulled from the women’s ladder match. She was set to appear in the match along with Naomi, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Carmella, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose and Bayley. A replacement is expected to be named soon. The event happens this Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut.

BREAKING: @AlexaBliss_WWE is not medically cleared to compete at WWE #MITB this Sunday, and has been removed from the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A suitable replacement will be announced. https://t.co/gGXe8Kd1pd — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2019