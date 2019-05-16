wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Not Medically Cleared To Compete At Money in the Bank

May 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss has not been medically cleared to compete at Money in the Bank this Sunday and as a result has been pulled from the women’s ladder match. She was set to appear in the match along with Naomi, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Carmella, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose and Bayley. A replacement is expected to be named soon. The event happens this Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut.

