Alexa Bliss Not Medically Cleared To Compete At Money in the Bank
May 16, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss has not been medically cleared to compete at Money in the Bank this Sunday and as a result has been pulled from the women’s ladder match. She was set to appear in the match along with Naomi, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Carmella, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose and Bayley. A replacement is expected to be named soon. The event happens this Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut.
BREAKING: @AlexaBliss_WWE is not medically cleared to compete at WWE #MITB this Sunday, and has been removed from the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A suitable replacement will be announced. https://t.co/gGXe8Kd1pd
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2019
