Alexa Bliss Notes Resemblance to Creepy Doll Bray Wyatt Used Last Year

– Did Bray Wyatt foreshadow Alexa Bliss joining the Fun House almost a year ago? During last night’s episode of Raw, Alexa Bliss appeared with Bray Wyatt on the Firefly Fun House. One Twitter user took note of Bliss’ new look on the Fun House resembling that of a creepy doll Bray Wyatt gifted to The Miz’s daughter during their feud last year. It appears Bliss took note of the resemblance as well, which you can see below.

Here’s a video of last night’s Fun House segment along with the previous 2019 segment involving the creepy doll being sent to The Miz’s home.