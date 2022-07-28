Alexa Bliss On Being In Limbo In WWE, Not Knowing Where Her Character Is Going

In an interview with Metro, Alexa Bliss spoke about her current character in WWE, noting that she’s not sure what will happen with it. She said she was currently in limbo. Here are highlights:

On not being anything like her character: “Everything I do in the ring is a creative escape for me, because this is the first time I’ve actually been myself on TV, but before in the last eight years I’ve never been me. They always say ‘Be yourself but turned up’, but for me in life – I like me. For TV, I’m not entertaining, I know that! I’m boring! I sit on the couch and watch Netflix, that’s not something you can sell on TV, that’s not gonna be fun in matches. So I’m trying to find what that is and what that escape is.”

On her dark persona: “Let’s be real – who wouldn’t wanna shoot fire out of their hands, and make stuff fall from the ceiling and make people throw up black goo?! It was just so fun. I got to talk to a doll, and it talked back to me and bit and walked. That was an escape like no other.”

On her current role in WWE: “Now I’m in this limbo of, I don’t kreally now where I’m going with my character yet. I kind of evolved so many times in the last nine years – I feel like I’ve had more characters than any other woman on the roster. So now, it’s finding where I fit, what character is needed for the show. Right now, I’m just me and I don’t like that for TV. I like me for me outside in life, but for TV – Lexi is not entertaining.”