Alexa Bliss On Dealing With Trolls & Online Abuse, Appreciating Support From Fans

WWE stars have to deal with a lot of reactions online including a lot of abuse from trolls, and Alexa Bliss recently talked about the situation in an interview. Bliss spoke with Metro in the UK for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On people trolling and taking shots at wrestling stars online: “I feel like a lot of people don’t really understand – nine times out of 10 when you see us performing, we are going on no sleep, we are going on beat up bodies because we do travel four, five, six days a week. We are emotionally exhausted, we are mentally exhausted, we are physically exhausted but we are doing it to entertain everyone else.”

On the line between criticism and personal attacks: “I agree that everyone should have the right to speak their opinion. But when you talk about us as human beings, people, and not our characters, that’s where the line stops and I don’t feel like that’s OK. But we do it because we love what we do, we love entertaining people. It’s really disheartening and heartbreaking when we are putting our all out there… It’s my physical best. I know it may look like my best, but that’s all the energy I had to give that day. I gave my personal all. We’re told how terrible we are and how we should be fired – that’s not nice, and people forget that there is a person behind the character we are portraying on TV.”

On the effects of online abuse from fans: “Remember, we go home to our families too, we wake up the same way you guys do,’ she explained. ‘To have people say such hurtful things back gives us the mentality of, why are we doing this then?”

On appreciating the support she gets from fans: “There are people that are so nice on social media and appreciate what we do, and we appreciate that appreciation back. We will always give our all, we will always give every moment to the crowd because they deserve it. They’re spending their money, they’re travelling, they’re doing all these things to watch us so we owe it to them to give it our ultimate best. If it’s not enough for some people, it’s on them I guess!”