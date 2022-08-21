Alexa Bliss on If She Views Herself as a Potential WWE Hall of Famer

– During a recent appearance on Spotify’s MackMania, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss was asked if she sees herself as a potential WWE Hall of Famer.

Speaking on the WWE Hall of Fame, Alexa Bliss stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think on paper, yes. On paper, I could be a Hall of Famer, 100%. You know, I’ve been very fortunate with the opportunities I’ve had in WWE, especially in my first couple of years on the roster.” She continued on the WWE women’s division, “On paper our whole women’s division technically yes, could be Hall of Famers.”

Bliss is currently set for action at next month’s WWE Clash at the Castle event. She will team with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and former champion Asuka against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.