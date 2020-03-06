wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss On The Origin of Her Twisted Bliss Finisher And Its Name
Alexa Bliss spoke with WWE on FOX about the origin of her Twisted Bliss finisher and where the name came from. Bliss discussed how Lance Storm was the first one to take the maneuver and its less-than-threatening original name; highlights are below:
On the finisher’s name: “It used to be called the Sparkle Splash, which is very not intimidating or threatening, whatsoever. And it started off as kind of a joke, calling it the Sparkle Splash and then it kind of just caught on. But it changed to Twisted Bliss when I turned into a bad guy and we were like, ‘We need something a little more intimidating than a Sparkle Splash.'”
On the move’s origins: “The move itself is a top rope, half twisting, kinda front flip. And it used to be my gymnastics dismount off of the balance beam, and that’s kinda where it came from. The first time I ever tried it was in a crash pad ring. And I remember Lance Storm was helping out at the Performance Center, and he wanted to be the first one to take it. But then our coach made me hit the finish — at least, I wanna say 30 times on Angelo Dawkins. And made him move everywhere in the ring to make sure I could hit it at any point and not hurt anyone. So poor Dawkins took that thing about 20 to 30 times in one day.”
"Poor @AngeloDawkins took that thing about 20-30 times a day."@AlexaBliss_WWE shares the origins of her high-flying finishing move: Twisted Bliss.💫 pic.twitter.com/EPxwl5uBbg
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 5, 2020
