Alexa Bliss on the Process of Creating Her Own Podcast, How She Didn’t Really Listen to Podcasts Before

– ComicBook.com recently interviewed WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, who announced the upcoming premiere of her new WWE podcast, Uncool With Alexa Bliss. Bliss’ show is set to debut with a special two-episode premiere on Tuesday, September 22. Below are some highlights.

Alexa Bliss on the process of creating the show: “So, it was a long process. I was approached by Brian, who worked for WWE at the time, and he was like, ‘Hey, what do you think of doing a podcast?’ I was like, ‘A podcast?’ Because I’ve never even really thought to do a podcast, but my exact answer was, ‘Look, I mean, I like to talk, and I talk a lot, so I guess it could be fun.’ I didn’t really know what I was in for, and the whole process when we were brainstorming, it became a lot of different things.

“At first, it was going to be a coffee podcast, because everyone knows how much I love coffee, and then it was going to be just a game podcast where we pick one and just play fun games. And then it was going to be something where it was like Between Two Ferns-ish. And then it turned into, we did a couple test episodes with a couple of WWE superstars and we just kind of tried a bunch of things and saw what worked, what didn’t work. And the one thing we loved hearing was everyone’s embarrassing stories. So we were just like, ‘Maybe that’s what it is.’ Maybe the podcast theme, maybe it’s just reliving embarrassing stories from middle school and high school. And it just clicked and it was a lot of fun and we tried the new format and we got some amazing stories from people. And that’s when we were like, ‘All right, this is what we’re going with.’ And for me, I was in middle school and high school in the 2000. So I was like, ‘What if I interview some people I looked up to in the ’90s and 2000s?’ And it came out great. It’s a lot of fun and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

On not listening to podcasts before: “So I don’t really listen to podcasts, but this is my first experience with any kind of podcast ever. So I mean, now that I’ve done a podcast and now that I know how it works and how it is, I’m totally down to start listening to more podcasts because I love hearing people talk about stuff in their lives. And I love just hearing people’s backstories. And I think there’s a lot of podcasts that are about that. And now that I know, now that I’ve been in it, I’m totally down to listening to more podcasts.”

On how much fun she had with the show: “That was a lot of fun. I was sitting in the living room and it was right when we were told we were going to start filming from home because of COVID, because we originally started filming on a set at TV at WWE. And we did I think three or four podcasts that way, maybe two or three. And we were told, ‘Hey, we have to film at home now.’ So I was sitting there and I was talking to Ryan (Cabrera) and he was like, ‘Oh, you need a whole set. You need something visual, you need something that shows what it’s about, something that’s your personality.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? You’re right.’ And so we went to my mom’s house and I started digging out a whole bunch of my old toys, whole bunch of my old stuff from high school and middle school. And that in itself was a lot of fun because we found a lot of interesting stuff that I kept from middle school and high school. And yeah, because that’s the theme of what were you like in middle school and high school and so I was like, ‘This is what I had in middle school and high school and this was my style.’ And so it just kind of snowballed from there.”