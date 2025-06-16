wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Announces Passing Of Her Cousin Due To Cancer
June 16, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss paid tribute to her cousin, who recently passed away following a battle with cancer.
She wrote: “The strongest fighter & most positive girl I know. my cousin Vanessa. I’ll miss you & I love you. Until we meet again.”
The strongest fighter & most positive girl I know. my cousin Vanessa. I’ll miss you & I love you. 🤍 Until we meet again pic.twitter.com/p19HsdblA8
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 15, 2025
411 would like to give our condolences to Bliss and her family after this tragic loss.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Explains Why He Doesn’t Think Ron KIllings Situation Was A Work
- Kevin Nash Recalls The Origin Of Guaranteed Money In Wrestling Contracts
- Ted Arcidi Recalls His First Meeting With Vince McMahon
- Kairi Sane Sunbathing in a One-Piece Bikini, Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos