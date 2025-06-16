Alexa Bliss Announces Passing Of Her Cousin Due To Cancer

In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss paid tribute to her cousin, who recently passed away following a battle with cancer.

She wrote: “The strongest fighter & most positive girl I know. my cousin Vanessa. I’ll miss you & I love you. Until we meet again.”

The strongest fighter & most positive girl I know. my cousin Vanessa. I’ll miss you & I love you. 🤍 Until we meet again 🪽 pic.twitter.com/p19HsdblA8 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 15, 2025

411 would like to give our condolences to Bliss and her family after this tragic loss.