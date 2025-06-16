wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Announces Passing Of Her Cousin Due To Cancer

June 16, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss Raw Talk Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Alexa Bliss paid tribute to her cousin, who recently passed away following a battle with cancer.

She wrote: “The strongest fighter & most positive girl I know. my cousin Vanessa. I’ll miss you & I love you. Until we meet again.

411 would like to give our condolences to Bliss and her family after this tragic loss.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading