Alexa Bliss on Why She Thinks Photos of Her Pet Pig Should Get More ‘Likes’ Than a Photo of Her in Booty Shorts

– A TMZ Sports photographer recently chatted with WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, and the photographer asked her about her pet pig, Larry Steve. Also, Bliss was asked about her Twitter comments in December about a photo of her in booty shorts getting more likes than photos of her pets.

When the photographer asked Bliss why her pet pig has two first names, Alexa Bliss responded, “Because he’s Southern. So, he has two first names. I got him from Nashville, so I couldn’t figure out whether to name him Larry or Steve, so I said, ‘Why not both?'”

The photographer then asked her about her recent tweet in December (see below) about fans liking a pic of her in booty shorts more than pictures of her dog or pet pig on social media. At the time, she wrote, “I’m not really a fan of the fact that a pic of my booty shorts got WAAAAYYY more ‘likes’ than any pics of my pups or pig…” Bliss later explained to the TMZ photographer, “Well, you know, here’s the thing. I think Larry’s a lot cuter than my butt. So, I feel like he needs to get all the ‘likes’ in the world.”

You can see a video of that chat below.

Sometimes I actually

Smile in pictures… and yes, there’s my

Butt. Enjoy. 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/R2Mn0xdIbz — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 29, 2019

I’m not really a fan of the fact that a pic of my booty shorts got WAAAAYYY more “likes” than any pics of my pups or pig… 🐾🐽 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 31, 2019