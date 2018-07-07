Quantcast

 

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Has Photo Shoot In New York City, Another Clip of Ronda Rousey In Philly, Zack Ryder

July 7, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw WWE MITB Money in the Bank

– Alexa Bliss is currently in New York City for a live event at Madison Square Garden, and she took part in a photo shoot while there.

– Here’s another clip of Ronda Rousey in Philadelphia, where she defeated Nia Jax one on one.

– WWE has posted a new video in which Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins visit Mattel HQ.

