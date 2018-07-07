wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Has Photo Shoot In New York City, Another Clip of Ronda Rousey In Philly, Zack Ryder
July 7, 2018 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss is currently in New York City for a live event at Madison Square Garden, and she took part in a photo shoot while there.
Hello, NYC 🖤 pic.twitter.com/mCKHiZuuij
— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 7, 2018
– Here’s another clip of Ronda Rousey in Philadelphia, where she defeated Nia Jax one on one.
Respecting contractual obligations, @RondaRousey returns to the @WellsFargoCtr where she shocked the ENTIRE @WWEUniverse at this year's #RoyalRumble! #WWEPhilly pic.twitter.com/zPVchC9Nxm
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2018
– WWE has posted a new video in which Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins visit Mattel HQ.