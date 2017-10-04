Alexa Bliss Pitched an Idea For Mickie James Feud That Wasn’t Used, Talks Pink Hair and More

– Alexa Bliss discussed an idea for the Mickie James feud that wasn’t used, discussed why she has pink hair and more in a new interview with Channel Guide Magazine. Highlights are below:

On being part of WWE and Susan G. Komen’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign: “This past week I’ve been able to hang out with six survivors. They are all amazing, inspiring women who have the most positive outlook. Their energy is just so amazing and infectious. You just want to hug them. It has been so much fun to be around them and take pictures with them and let them know they truly are warriors. They are the strong ones. They literally inspire women all over.”

On having pink hair year round, but how it relates to the current campaign: “I think pink represents strength. It’s one of those colors that some people may perceive as girly, but I perceive it as strong and bold. I have pink hair, and I think it helps me stand out and be independent. It’s the perfect color to associate with any breast cancer survivor because they are all strong, bold and independent.”

On her role on Total Divas: “It is a completely different platform and audience, which is awesome. It’s such a great opportunity. I’m hoping it’s the next step for me and opens opportunities for people who don’t watch WWE to cross over and watch WWE and bring that audience into what we do and into our world.”

On her feud with Mickie James: “We did a segment where I gave Mickie James some Depend products and a walker. My original pitch was to give her a Life Alert. It didn’t happen, but Nia ended up using a line about it in their match. That’s teamwork right there…WWE creative is amazing. When we have ideas, they always take them into consideration. Whether they use the ideas, I don’t know. I’m not going to lie. My ideas are usually not that great. So, creative takes an idea and makes it that much better. They are amazing to work with and so open to our ideas.”