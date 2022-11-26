– Alexa Bliss spoke to BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong for The Run-In ahead of today’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. Alexa Bliss will be competing in the women’s WarGames match at today’s event below are some highlights.

Bliss on this not being the first women’s WarGames match: “I like it because at first, it was cool to be like yeah, this is the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match, this is the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank Match. But now, if it’s not mentioned, you almost just assume we’re equal, which is nice, like you said. It’s a given. You should have a WarGames match if the men are having one, so it’s cool, yeah.”

Alexa Bliss on what she is looking forward to in 2023: “I want to evolve. I want to evolve my character and see what else I can become. … I think there is a lot more to explore. There’s every single type of person out there, so why not portray them all?”

On if she wants to hold a title again: “For me, I feel, we see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it’s nice to see new people hold titles. Like, I was really super excited when Liv (Morgan) won the title. So, it’s cool to have different opponents, and if I’m not going to be the champion, I want to be the person working opposite of the champion. So, it’s nice to see the other girls have their moments, but I also want to be the character that’s working across from them. For me, it’s obviously, I would love to be champion again, but for me, it’s the creative aspect that really drives me.”

At WWE Survivor Series 2022, Alexa Bliss teams with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. The card will be broadcast live tonight on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

