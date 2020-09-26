WWE News: Alexa Bliss Gets Possessed By The Fiend on Smackdown, Triple Threat Match Clip

– Alexa Bliss became posssessed with the essence of The Fiend on Smackdown, to Lacey Evans’ detriment. During their match on tonight’s show, Bliss was looking noticably “off” and in the middle of the match The Fiend’s music and lighting played. After the lights went back to normal, Bliss was possessed and assaulted Evans relentlessly. You can see a clip from the match below:

– WWE shared a clip from tonight’s triple threat match pitting Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a preview of their Ladder match for the Undisputed Interontinental Championship at Clash of Champions on Sunday: