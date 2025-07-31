Alexa Bliss On Possibly Getting Involved With Wyatt Sicks: ‘You Never Know What’s Going To Happen’

Alexa Bliss is enjoying her team with Charlotte Flair, but she does think it would be cool to get involved with the Wyatt Sicks. Bliss had a long association with Bray Wyatt and there’s long been speculation that she would join up with the Wyatt Sicks, something she addressed in an interview with Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos.

“I always have the same answer to this because I truly believe it,” Bliss began. “Windham always said, ‘Alexa and I will always be connected and when it happens and when we reconnect, it’s gonna be something big.’ So, whether that’s with the Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don’t know. Maybe we get a different side of Charlotte (Flair). I don’t know. It’s WWE, you never know what’s going to happen.”

She continued, “I think it would be something fun to explore at some point. Right now, I’m having a lot of fun tagging with Charlotte and seeing where that dynamic goes. But obviously, I’m still always going to have a piece of Bray with me with the jacket and the skirt and the character and just kinda keeping it in that same vein in case that doesn’t happen. I think it would be something really cool to see, but you never know.”

Bliss and Flair will battle Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam this weekend.