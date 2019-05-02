Alexa Bliss Says The Bella Twins Are the Most Successful Women She Knows, Would Like the Challenge of a Face Turn

– People.com recently spoke to Alexa Bliss at the Billboard Music Awards, where she had high praise for The Bella Twins (former WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella). Bliss also talked about a possible face turn in the future. Below are some highlights.

Alexa Bliss on The Bella Twins: “They are the busiest, yet most successful women I know and they are those women who, when you meet them, you want the most success for them because they are so sweet, so genuine. They’ve gone on to Total Bellas. They have their wine. Now that they a skin care, they have pet shampoo. I think it’s fantastic what they’re doing.”

Bliss on how The Bella Twins have become successful entrepreneurs: “Absolutely, they’ve become entrepreneurs and that’s what we want for the women in our industry. We want to be successful in and out of the ring and they’re really paved the way for us.”

Alexa Bliss on possibly turning babyface: “I think it would be great. I would love the challenge of it. I’ve been playing a bad guy for six years and I’d love to try a different dynamic. But right now I’m just having so much fun. It’s fun being a bad guy.”