Alexa Bliss Says She Previously Pitched Working With Bray Wyatt, Has Been Enjoying the Storyline So Far

Alexa Bliss is currently working a storyline with Bray Wyatt which is resulting in a dark turn for her, but it’s not the first time she’s tried to work with him. Bliss spoke with Metro for a new interview and discussed how she’s been enjoying her arc falling under the influence of The Fiend and how she wanted to work with Wyatt when she first debuted on the main roster. Highlights are below:

On her storyline with Wyatt: “Working with Bray has been awesome. I pitched working with Bray a long time ago, and it never really got off the ground just because it didn’t make sense at the time.”

On enjoying the storyline: “This has been a lot of fun for me. Anything that’s out of the box or a bit different, I’m a big fan of – acting, portraying a character. So this kind of checks all my boxes of what I love to do. It’s been very interesting. We don’t know where it’s going – you know as much as I know – but it’s been a lot of fun and I’m exciting to see where it goes.”

On what her original pitch was: “The original idea was when I first debuted, and it was the same kind of deal. I wanted to have some kind of involvement with his character because it’s so good and so compelling. He commits fully into that and does so much research. He’s so good at his craft and who wouldn’t wanna work with someone like that?”

On being to push her character as far as she needs to: “So, here’s the difference with where my head goes. I would go as far as we can with it. I would go completely in one direction and then change the direction. I would push the envelope as far as we can. It’s just, do things work out that way? Sometimes yes, sometimes no. We have to just see where it goes.”