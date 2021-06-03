Alexa Bliss Raises $16,000 For Pig Rescue Operation Named After Larry-Steve

Alexa Bliss is channeling her emotions from the loss of her pet pig Larry-Steve into a good cause, raising money for a pig rescue operation. As reported last week, Larry-Steve passed away just before turning four following a medical emergency in which Bliss tried to get help but couldn’t fit a vet in her area who was comforable treating him. Now, Bliss tells TMZ that she’s raised over $16,000 for a pig rescue through after an Instagram Live fundraiser being contacted by several people who had similar experience with their pigs.

“We just know that, unfortunately, there’s not enough vets that are able to treat pigs or any tools to be able to help larger animals,” Bliss told the site. She noted that the rescue was able to rescue three pigs and get them vaccinated, and will build an insulated pig house for winter times, “and it’s gonna be called The House Larry-Steve Built.”

Bliss said that not yet going to get another pig after the pain of losing Larry-Steve, but noted, “I would love to keep rescuing animals and pigs specifically because they are so emotionally smart. They have the learning capability and understanding of a 3-year-old child. They can feel grief and they can cry real tears. People don’t know that they’re actually super emotional and super smart. I’m fascinated by pigs and loved having Larry around.”