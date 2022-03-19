wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Reacts to Comment About WWE Not Using Her
Alexa Bliss has been off TV for a little while since her return at Elimination Chamber, and she had a bit of a chuckle at a fan’s comment about the situation. Bliss made her in-ring return at the Saudi Arabia show but hasn’t been on TV since, and on Friday she posted a Tweet which read, “I’ll just wait here I guess…”
In response to that, a fan snarked back, “Just wait and see how it plays out?” as a reference to Bliss talking about the therapy session segments that began her return to TV. Bliss saw it and replied:
“I know you’re trying to be a smartass but this tweet did make me laugh lol.”
There’s no word as to when Bliss may return to WWE TV.
