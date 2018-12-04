Quantcast

 

Alexa Bliss Reportedly Cleared to Return to Action

December 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Alexa Bliss WrestleMania 34

Busted Open tweeted the following clip, where Mark Henry claims that Alexa Bliss is fine and has been cleared to return to in-ring action…

