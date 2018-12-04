Alexa Bliss Reportedly Cleared to Return to Action

Busted Open tweeted the following clip, where Mark Henry claims that Alexa Bliss is fine and has been cleared to return to in-ring action…

"She came back too soon and was in a bad place, but she's fine and has been cleared." @TheMarkHenry gives a health update on #RAW Superstar @AlexaBliss_WWE and reveals the advice he gave to her about making her return to the ring. pic.twitter.com/qEiDNVKJRr

