Alexa Bliss Reportedly Dating Singer Ryan Cabrera

TMZ reports that Alexa Bliss is now dating singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera. The two first met in October at the Smackdown on FOX premiere in Los Angeles. Cabrera is friends with the Miz and previously made appearances on Miz and Mrs.. According to the report, Miz was playing “matchmaker” while they all spent time together.

The couple were then spotted in Chicago, where Cabrera had a concert and Bliss had a WWE event. They were spotted again together on New Year’s Eve in St. Louis, and then posted photos together from a gifting suite at the Grammys. Finally, they’ve also taken a trip to Disneyland together recently. Neither one has actually confirmed the relationship at this time.

Alexa Bliss was with Ryan Cabrera for New Years apparently pic.twitter.com/SYSBsVUBvE — MissBlisscolombianFAN (@AlexablissC) January 2, 2020

Alexa Bliss at the Grammy gift lounge. Oh, and Ryan Cabrera was there too. pic.twitter.com/9VFuYn6bnS — nick has no valentine (@FearlessRiOT) January 24, 2020