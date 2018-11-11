Alexa Bliss Reportedly Dealing With Multiple Concussions

– Alexa Bliss’ reason for not yet being cleared to compete is becoming more evident, as she is reportedly dealing with multiple concussions. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Bliss is being kept out of the ring due to the situation, with officials being cautious in clearing her until they know she’s safe to return to the ring.

At this point, it is unclear when Bliss will be able to get back into action. A report from last week suggested WWE was considering an authority figure-like position for Bliss while she heals up.