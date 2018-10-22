Alexa Bliss Reportedly Suffered Concussion Over the Weekend

– Alexa Bliss reportedly suffered a concussion over the weekend, which is why she missed Sunday’s Supershow in Boston. The Wrestling Observer reports that Bliss returned to action from her arm injury on Friday and then was injured Saturday in Hartford.

The site notes that they were told it was a concussion, but WWE has yet to confirm it. Bliss is set to team up with Mickie James against Lita and Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution on Sunday.