Alexa Bliss Responds To Greeting From Ukrainian Refugee That John Cena Visited

Misha Rohozhyn, the Ukrainian refugee who John Cena went to go visit, wanted to say hello to Alexa Bliss and Bliss has responded to the greeting. As you may know, Cena traveled to the Netherlands to visit the 19 year-old Ukrainian, who has Down syndrome and cannot speak, after his story was profiled in The Wall Street Journal. Misha’s mother soothed him during the escape by promising him that they would find Cena, who is his hero, once they were free from bombardnment.

During Cena’s visit, a video was recorded in which his mother said that Misha wanted Cena to say hello to Bliss for him. Cena said hello to the camera with Misha and noted that Bliss “will definitely get that, she will definitely see that.” WWE shared the video, and Bliss responded by writing:

“Hi Misha !!! sending so many hugs ! Thank you @JohnCena !!! This warms my heart so much”