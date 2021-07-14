wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Responds To Buddy Murphy’s Recent Praise, Says She’ll Always Be There For Him

July 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet we posted earlier this week, Buddy Murphy spoke about how Alexa Bliss helped him during his early days in the WWE and gave her credit for helping him get used to American culture. In a post on Twitter, Bliss responded to the praise.

She wrote: “Thanks for the kind words Matt. Always been there & I always will be there for you can’t wait to see what you do next @WWE_Murphy

