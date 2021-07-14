wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Responds To Buddy Murphy’s Recent Praise, Says She’ll Always Be There For Him
July 14, 2021 | Posted by
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet we posted earlier this week, Buddy Murphy spoke about how Alexa Bliss helped him during his early days in the WWE and gave her credit for helping him get used to American culture. In a post on Twitter, Bliss responded to the praise.
She wrote: “Thanks for the kind words Matt. Always been there & I always will be there for you can’t wait to see what you do next @WWE_Murphy”
Thanks for the kind words Matt 🙂Always been there & I always will be there for you💪🏻 can’t wait to see what you do next @WWE_Murphy https://t.co/jjCWhM1DI4
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Has ‘A Surprise Or Two’ In Store For Money In The Bank Weekend
- Backstage Update on John Cena’s Possible WWE SummerSlam Status
- Chris Jericho Recalls First Big Payoff Of His Wrestling Career, Talks Tracking Matches For Complete List Of Jericho Book
- Bruce Prichard On Bret Hart’s Reaction To Losing WWE Title At WrestleMania IX, Original Idea For Creation Of Monday Night RAW