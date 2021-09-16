wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Responds to Charlotte Flair Bikini Photo With Lilly Pic

September 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss saw Charlotte Flair’s bikini photo on social media and saw a chance to advance their feuds, responding with a Lilly glamour shot. Flair posted a photo of herself to Instagram from Miami Beach that you can see below.

After Flair posted the photo, Bliss — who will face Flair at WWE Extreme Rules — responded with a photo of Lilly at poolside in a towel:

