Alexa Bliss Responds to Charlotte Flair Bikini Photo With Lilly Pic
September 15, 2021 | Posted by
Alexa Bliss saw Charlotte Flair’s bikini photo on social media and saw a chance to advance their feuds, responding with a Lilly glamour shot. Flair posted a photo of herself to Instagram from Miami Beach that you can see below.
After Flair posted the photo, Bliss — who will face Flair at WWE Extreme Rules — responded with a photo of Lilly at poolside in a towel:
