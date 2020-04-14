Alexa Bliss Likes Ronda Rousey But Thinks She Needs to ‘Limit’ Use of the Word ‘Fake’ When Talking About Wrestling

– CBS Sports recently interviewed WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. During the interview, she weighed in on recent comments Ronda Rousey made about pro wrestling, wrestling fans and more. Below are some highlights.

Bliss on Rousey’s comments about wrestling: “I’ll just start by saying I like Ronda. We’ve always gotten along, I have a lot of respect for her and what she does and what she’s been through. What she does in MMA and UFC, I’ve always been super supportive and everything like that. It was just the use of the word ‘fake.’ Especially because we welcomed Ronda with open arms. We all wanted to see her succeed, and whenever we would have a match, we would respect her UFC background and respect how she did certain things. We wanted to make an amazing story with amazing matches while meshing both styles of WWE and UFC together. I thought every girl that worked with her did an amazing job of that.”

Bliss on why Ronda Rousey shouldn’t throw around the term “fake”: “But, with that, we had a whole documentary based on my concussions and how I didn’t know if I was ever going to be medically-cleared. The thing is, you know, you’re only as good as the person you’re in the ring with. When you kind of bash the fans who were always really supportive and say what we do is fake, it’s kind of disrespectful when we were so respectful of what she did coming in and we were respectful of her in WWE. Everyone was willing to help her succeed, you know? She did a lot for us, but we also did a lot for her. A lot of bodies laid on the path she walked on. So, to say what we do is fake is really unfair. Yes, the finish is scripted, we say that; it’s protagonist, antagonist and conflict resolution. It’s a story we’re telling. My whole thing is … if she comes back to WWE? Great. We would all love to work with her again, I’m sure. Just limit the use of the ‘F-word.'”

Bliss on WWE continuing to run TV shows during the coronavirus pandemic and how she is doing at home: “I’ve been OK. We’ve all been filming Raw and SmackDown and trying to put smiles on people’s faces still even though there’s a lot going on in the world right now and it’s very unfortunate. It’s a hard time for everyone right now. For me, it’s been mostly hang out with my animals and my family, which I don’t really get to do very much being home one to two days a week. I’ve been enjoying the time home and making sure everyone is still healthy and spending time with family … obviously in groups less than 10. WWE is doing everything to make sure everything is good at the Performance Center when we performed Raw and SmackDown and WrestleMania. If we can help people escape reality a few minutes a day, it’s worth it.”