Alexa Bliss Retains Raw Women’s Title at Extreme Rules, Rousey Gets Involved (Pics, Video)
– Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax to retain the Raw Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules, but not before Ronda Rousey got involved. You can see video and pics from the match below, which saw Mickie James and Natalya get involved in the action as well.
Rousey was at ringside for the match, as she is suspended through this coming Wednesday in storyline. After Natalya was targeted by both Bliss and James for coming to Jax’s rescue, Rousey jumped the guardrail. Mickie James saved Bliss from Rousey and then hit Jax with a chair to prevent her from getting the win. Bliss pinned Jax after a DDT onto a chair.
How quickly the smile of @RondaRousey fades when @AlexaBliss_WWE shows up…#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/tkAE4SqlbJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
Rowdy @RondaRousey has her front row seat, and she's ready to see @NiaJaxWWE challenge @AlexaBliss_WWE RIGHT NOW at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/CQOs0KDdbP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
.@NiaJaxWWE makes it look easy. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/bQmahCOYZO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
Things are about to get ROWDY!!!@RondaRousey #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/oh1DHbSBwY
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
.@NatbyNature has seen ENOUGH from @MickieJames! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/p6snuvHVDn
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 16, 2018
.@RondaRousey can't take it anymore!!! The #BaddestWomanOnThePlanet has JUMPED the barricade during the #Raw #WomensTitle Match at #ExtremeRules! @NiaJaxWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE @MickieJames @NatByNature pic.twitter.com/i4NeeE8BP1
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
The #GoddessOfWWE STILL holds the gold! @AlexaBliss_WWE @MickieJames #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/rwvsyPpW5J
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018