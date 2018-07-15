Alexa Bliss Retains Raw Women’s Title at Extreme Rules, Rousey Gets Involved (Pics, Video)

– Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax to retain the Raw Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules, but not before Ronda Rousey got involved. You can see video and pics from the match below, which saw Mickie James and Natalya get involved in the action as well.

Rousey was at ringside for the match, as she is suspended through this coming Wednesday in storyline. After Natalya was targeted by both Bliss and James for coming to Jax’s rescue, Rousey jumped the guardrail. Mickie James saved Bliss from Rousey and then hit Jax with a chair to prevent her from getting the win. Bliss pinned Jax after a DDT onto a chair.