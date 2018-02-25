wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Retains Women’s Title in Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)
– Alexa Bliss is the first-ever winner inside the women’s Elimination Chamber. Bliss won the opening match of the PPV to retain her Raw Women’s Title. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The entrance and elimination order was as follows:
Entrances:
1. Bayley
2. Sonya Deville
3. Mandy Rose
4. Mickie James
5. Sasha Banks
6. Alexa Bliss
Eliminations:
1. Mandy Rose (eliminated by Sasha Banks)
2. Sonya Deville (eliminated by Mickie James)
3. Mickie James (eliminated by Bayley)
4. Bayley (eliminated by Alexa Bliss)
5. Sasha Banks (defeated by Alexa Bliss)
The #RAW #WomensChampion @AlexaBliss_WWE is FIRST to enter the #EliminationChamber and she is BLISSED OFF about it, to say the least! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/hymE5dFMN3
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
Now THIS is how a BOSS enters the #EliminationChamber! #WWEChamber @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/LoU54NaWc8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
Can @MickieJames become a SEVEN-TIME Women's Champion tonight? #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/eBZKlEDEc3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
#Absolution is HERE…@WWE_MandyRose enters a pod which means @SonyaDevilleWWE will START the match! #WWEChamber @RealPaigeWWE @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/9X8pDEti80
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018
She's looking to make her DREAM a REALITY!@itsBayleyWWE will start the FIRST-EVER Women's #EliminationChamber Match against @SonyaDevilleWWE! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/g0NSwUH1Ws
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
Well, this is GOOD NEWS for @SonyaDevilleWWE! #Absolution's @WWE_MandyRose is joining the #EliminationChamber bout! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/GMBmTJC1kt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
Some ABSOLUTELY vicious teamwork from #Absolution's @WWE_MandyRose and @SonyaDevilleWWE! #WWEChamber @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/pnDZyiCSa5
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
Tick, tock #Absolution…#TheBoss @SashaBanksWWE has entered the #EliminationChamber Match LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/NMQ35pQA8y
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018
The Boss 'n' Hug 'n' Chamber Connection.#WWEChamber @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/VviJJQzGdu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
When one "door" closes… one elimination chamber pod OPENS!@WWE_MandyRose has been ELIMINATED and @MickieJames has ENTERED the match! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/oh2vGQ2EDJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?@MickieJames ELIMINATES @SonyaDevilleWWE and @itsBayleyWWE ELIMINATES @MickieJames! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/iycRSVi0CU
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
Nope, there's no escaping this predicament, @AlexaBliss_WWE… #WWEChamber @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/bAUkQoaYi9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
Sorry, @itsBayleyWWE…
It's EVERY WOMAN FOR HERSELF inside the #EliminationChamber! #WWEChamber @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/kWJFTxyKXr
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
A dejected @itsBayleyWWE nurses her wounds as she leaves the #EliminationChamber… #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/CNSlnboV5D
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018
A GODDESS-LEVEL VICTORY!!!@AlexaBliss_WWE wins the FIRST-EVER Women's #EliminationChamber Match to RETAIN her #RAW #WomensTitle! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/qo2NfgpFoI
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 26, 2018