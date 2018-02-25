Alexa Bliss Retains Women’s Title in Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– Alexa Bliss is the first-ever winner inside the women’s Elimination Chamber. Bliss won the opening match of the PPV to retain her Raw Women’s Title. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The entrance and elimination order was as follows:

Entrances:

1. Bayley

2. Sonya Deville

3. Mandy Rose

4. Mickie James

5. Sasha Banks

6. Alexa Bliss

Eliminations:

1. Mandy Rose (eliminated by Sasha Banks)

2. Sonya Deville (eliminated by Mickie James)

3. Mickie James (eliminated by Bayley)

4. Bayley (eliminated by Alexa Bliss)

5. Sasha Banks (defeated by Alexa Bliss)