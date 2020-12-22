Alexa Bliss Returns to Raw, Says Bray Wyatt Found His Way Home After TLC (Clip)

Alexa Bliss made her return to Raw in the wake of The Fiend’s immolation at TLC, delivering an update on Bray Wyatt’s fate. Bliss appeared on tonight’s show, making her first appearance in a couple weeks to interrupt a promo by Randy Orton about his apparent murder-by-fire of Wyatt/Fiend to close out last night’s WWE PPV.

Orton was talking about how The Fiend was no more and that his voices in his head have been replaced by the last sounds of The Fiend gasping for breath when the lights went out and Bliss appeared on a swing set. She said that it was Alexa’s Playground and said that Wyatt was “home.” She added that if he ever leaves home and comes back, it may be to her playground and it will be like nothing you’ve ever seen before.