Alexa Bliss Returns On WWE Smackdown, Teams With Zelina Vega

The Five Feet of Fury are back on WWE TV, with Alexa Bliss making her return on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Bliss return as Zelina Vega’s tag team partner in her match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Vega and Bliss picked up the win when Bliss hit Green with Sister Abigail after Vega took out Niven on the outside.

This marks Bliss’ return to WWE TV after she last appeared at WWE Elimination Chamber.