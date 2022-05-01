wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Most Embarrassing Moment In WWE

April 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with Adam’s Apple (via Fightful), Alexa Bliss spoke about her most embarrassing moment in WWE, which was a time she wore her shorts backwards in the ring.

She said: ““My shorts were on backward and Mickie James had to tell me in the ring that my shorts were on backward. During commercial break, I had to run back to Gorilla and change them around and then run back out there.

She then posted photos online of the incident, which got a reply from James.

