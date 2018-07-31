Alexa Bliss Reveals Nixed Braun Strowman Segment For WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Alexa Bliss recently spoke to The Miami Herald on Facebook Live (via wrestlinginc.com), and revealed a segment with Braun Strowman that was never filmed…

“It was so fun. we kinda got to do our own thing. We got to show our own personalities away from Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss and it was a lot of fun. We were doing it for charity, we got to represent Connor’s Cure which was awesome. It was just a lot of fun because we got to make it our own. There wasn’t a lot of people telling us what to do. It was more like, ‘what do you guys want to do?’ There was actually some stuff we were wanting to film where I’m trying to get into Braun’s big truck, but we didn’t have time to do that — we got beat before we could do that. If Asuka wasn’t in it, we would have won.”