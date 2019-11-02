wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Fear of Earthquakes, The Rock Says He’d Save Her
November 2, 2019 | Posted by
The Rock, Alexa Bliss, and Xavier Woods exchanged tweets after Bliss revealed her fear of earthquakes in a new UpUpDownDown video.
Haha it’s true ! @TheRock isn’t gonna save me ! 😂 🚁 #SanAndreas #Earthquake #TrueFear https://t.co/ImiHgyNwdu
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 2, 2019
Not true, Lex. I’ll def fly in and save you 🚁.
Xavier on the other hand.. he ain’t gonna make it 😂🤷🏽♂️
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 2, 2019
I mean, I can’t even be mad at it cause I’d give the same reply if the roles were switched 🤣
— Austin Creed’s Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 2, 2019
