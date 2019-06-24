wrestling / News
WWE News: Both Alexa Bliss Concussions Came After Ronda Rousey Headlock Takeovers, Seth Make-A-Wish Video
– On last night’s WWE 365 about Alexa Bliss, it was confirmed that Bliss got her two concussions from Ronda Rousey headlock takeovers. The first one was suffered against Rousey at the 2018 Hell in a Cell, after which she told WWE something was wrong. She wasn’t cleared to wrestle again until shortly before the Evolution PPV, but she suffered another concussion on a headlock takeover by Rousey at a live show in Connecticut. This caused WWE to scrap her planned match against Trish Stratus at Evolution.
Bliss didn’t blame Rousey on the show, and also noted how impressed her mother was of how much WWE did to protect her following the concussions.
– Here a video of Seth Rollins spending time with Wish Kid Lizzy from Make-A-Wish backstage at RAW in Los Angeles last week.
